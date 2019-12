KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are at the scene of a homicide on Friday afternoon in the area of 41st and Olive. Police say a black male was found dead on a sidewalk.

Police say they haven’t found any witnesses yet and don’t have any suspect information to share immediately.

If you saw something or know something that will help police make an arrest, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474 TIPS. This is a developing story and FOX4 will update with more details as they’re confirmed.