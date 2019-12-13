× Man convicted of romance fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal jury convicted a Virginia man Friday afternoon for his role in a wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies as part of a nearly $3 million romance fraud scheme.

Henry N. Asomani, 34, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Ghana, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering. Asomani was taken into federal custody after Friday’s proceedings while a sentencing date is set.

During the trial evidence was presented that showed Asomani was the middleman who received the proceeds of the fraud conspiracy from unknow co-conspirators into his bank account. The funds were among various accounts and Asomani kept a portion of the proceeds for himself and funneled to the rest if the proceeds to co-conspirators in Ghana. Asomani operated five different companies with 16 different accounts at eight different banks.

Asomani received a total of $2,993,354 from more than a dozen victims across the United States, including three victims in the metro area from Sept. 15, 2015, to October 17, 2017.

Co-conspirators targeted victim though online dating websites with various romance frauds. They impersonated individuals who were involved in businesses overseas. They convinced the victims that they needed funds to help with moving gold from a foreign country, orphanage expenses, and school and travel expenses. The co-conspirators told the victims they would share the profits when the gold was returned to the United States. In fact, none of the victims received any profit or received any gold from the co-conspirators.

One victim from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, set up a profile on ChristianMingle.com following the death of her husband. In October of 2015, and individual claiming to be “Larry B. White” initiated contact with her. Following numerous conversations by email and phone, “White” convinced the victim to invest in a Ghana gold mine. “White” promised a 40 percent return on the investment of money. From November 2015 through January 2016, under the direction of “White,” the victim sent funds to multiple entities by check and wire totaling approximately $3,292,000. Of that $2,292,000 was transferred to accounts controlled by Asomani. Asomani spent $50,000 of those proceeds to make a down payment on a 2019 silver Lexus NX300. To date the victim has not received any money or gold profits from “White.”

Another victim, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, met “Bradley Fischer” on ChristianMingle.com. “Fischer” convinced the victim to send funds for school expenses, travel expenses, and to start new live in Kansas City. On July 19, 2017, the victim wired $24,000 to Asomani’s bank account. “Fischer” promised to pay the victim back when he got to Kansas City. To date, the victim has received $1,000 back from Fischer.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., deliberated for approximately two hours before returning the guilty verdict.