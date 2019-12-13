Man dies after he’s shot multiple times on KCK street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police have swarmed the scene of a shooting at 200 Block of South 11th Street Friday night.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 and found people outside screaming and crying.

A witness said they saw a man outside, likely in his 20s, clutching his chest and stomach where he had been shot several times. The witness said they saw two or three people get into a white car and leave the scene but didn't recognize any of them.

By the time the police arrived, the victim was reported dead.

Neighbors said a woman was on a porch sobbing near where the man was shot. They told FOX4 that there are children living in the house.

Police have taped off the scene and are investigating. They have not said if they have a suspect or if anyone has been arrested.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.