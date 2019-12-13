× Missouri sets turkey and deer hunting season dates for 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The year isn’t over yet, but officials at the Missouri Department of Conservation are already planning for the 2020 season, releasing the dates for turkey and deer hunting.

Get your calendars out. Here are the dates, which start as early as April.

2020 SPRING AND FALL TURKEY HUNTING DATES

Spring Youth Portion: April 4 and 5

Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 20 through May 10

Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1 – 31

2020 – 2021 ARCHERY DEER AND TURKEY HUNTING DATES

Sept. 15 through Nov. 13 and Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, 2021

2020 – 2021 FIREARMS DEER HUNTING DATES

Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 31 – Nov. 1

Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 14 – 24

Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 27 – 29

Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Dec. 4 – 6

Firearms Deer Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 26 – Jan. 5, 2021

The MDC stated they were looking to implement elk hunting and black bear hunting on a limited basis as early as the 2020 season as well. However, it’s unclear if those will be put in place or will have to wait until 2021.