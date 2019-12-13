Motorcycle operator dead after crash with vehicle at 291 and Persels in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash in Lee’s Summit Friday.

The crash happened along 291-Highway near Persels.

According to Sgt. Chris Depue with the Lee’s Summit Police Department, the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle died from their injuries.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.

Southbound 291-Highway is closed as of 1:40 p.m. Police expect the road to remain closed until 4 or 5 p.m.

🚨Breaking Fatal vehicle crash SB 291 Hwy & Persels @cityofLS. All lanes are closed. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/7BqiwJNdHw — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) December 13, 2019