Motorcycle operator dead after crash with vehicle at 291 and Persels in Lee’s Summit

Posted 1:43 pm, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:56PM, December 13, 2019

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash in Lee’s Summit Friday.

The crash happened along 291-Highway near Persels.

According to Sgt. Chris Depue with the Lee’s Summit Police Department, the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle died from their injuries.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.

Southbound 291-Highway is closed as of 1:40 p.m. Police expect the road to remain closed until 4 or 5 p.m.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.