Motorcycle operator dead after crash with vehicle at 291 and Persels in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash in Lee’s Summit Friday.
The crash happened along 291-Highway near Persels.
According to Sgt. Chris Depue with the Lee’s Summit Police Department, the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle died from their injuries.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.
Southbound 291-Highway is closed as of 1:40 p.m. Police expect the road to remain closed until 4 or 5 p.m.
38.910841 -94.382172