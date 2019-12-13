Rollover crash near Main and West Outer Road in Grandview leaves one person fighting for their life
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — One person is fighting for their life after a rollover crash in Grandview late Friday.
The crash happened around 11:11 p.m. near Main Street and West Outer Road.
According to a news release from Grandview Police, when one of the two vehicles involved in the crash rolled over, a passenger was ejected.
First responders took that passenger to a local hospital. They are currently in critical condition.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.