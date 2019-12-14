× Millions spent to accommodate overflow in Kansas prisons

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas prisons have exceeded their operating capacity and it will cost the state millions of dollars to move hundreds of inmates to a privately owned prison in Arizona.

A one-year contract with the Kansas Department of Corrections and CoreCivic was announced this month, KCUR-FM reports.

Acting Corrections Secretary says it’s the best option available at this time to accommodate the rise in prison population.

CoreCivic plans to fly some inmates to Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, and others will be driven. Plans call for 360 male prisoners to be moved starting this summer, and up to 600 inmates could be moved in total.