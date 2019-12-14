× Missouri agency wants $16M to increase amount of robots answering the phone

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Robots could soon be answering more questions from Missourians about their taxes or welfare.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Office of Administration is asking for $16 million over the next three years to hike the number of government chatbots.

The Department of Revenue has struggled to answer all of Missourians’ questions about taxes in the past, although it improved with a new approach in 2018. Adding more chatbots to answer routine government questions could free up state workers to handle other calls.

Lawmakers will begin work on the next budget when they return to the Capitol in January.