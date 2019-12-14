MoDOT warns hazardous road conditions around Chiefs game ahead of Sunday winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning people planning on driving to and from the Chiefs game on Sunday about potentially hazardous road conditions.

“Drivers traveling to the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday will want to use extreme caution,” officials with MoDOT said in a statement on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Travel after the game will be even more dangerous than travel to the game, MoDOT stated, since the storm system is expect to move in late Sunday morning and continue throughout the day.

The Chiefs are schedule to face off against the Broncos and Kansas City-native Drew Lock at 12 p.m.

Although weather models are differing slightly, snow is now a safe bet, according to the FOX4 Weather Team. Temperatures will be well below freezing, which means precipitation will likely stick to the roads immediately.

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said the storms will hit the metro in two rounds. The first round is expected late Sunday morning, lasting into the afternoon. The next round will likely hit Monday morning. Both have the potential to bring at least 2 inches and, in some places, up to 4 inches of snow.

Regardless of the amount of snow, roads will be affected, MoDOT stated. Workers are treating roads and bridges in advance, but officials still suggest remaining cautious and allowing extra time to get to your destination.

Anyone with weekend driving plans can monitor the roads on MoDOT's road condition website and stay up to date on weather conditions and forecasts on the FOX4 Weather page.