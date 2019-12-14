× Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta bring back their iconic ‘Grease’ characters

PALM BEACH, Fla. — For one night, it was 1978 again.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John recreated their iconic “Grease” characters, Danny and Sandy, on Friday night Dec. 13. The pair came to town for a sing-along of the movie and a Q&A session at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

It’s the first time the two have been in costume since they first made the movie more than 40 years ago, Newton-John wrote on Instagram. Both actors posted a photo of their arrival at the event on Friday — looking like they just stepped off the movie set.

Appearing in her “good girl” outfit, Newton-John is sporting her yellow skirt and matching cardigan, complete with the white button up.

Travolta, meanwhile, is wearing a classic leather jacket, with his hair slicked back in a way that would make any greaser proud.

But fans of Sandy’s bad girl transformation at the end of the film have nothing to worry about. Newton-John made time for a quick outfit change, donning a leather jacket and black pants in time for the Q&A.

The throwback comes just days after a fan, after purchasing Newton-John’s black leather jacket from the movie for $243,200 at a charity auction, presented the jacket back to the actress.

Her entire “bad girl” ensemble — the skin-tight black leggings and jacket — sold for $405,700 at an auction in November, with proceeds going to Newton-John’s cancer wellness center in Australia.