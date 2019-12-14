Two firefighters injured in 3-house fire resulting in total loss in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Two firefighters were injured battling a fire involving three homes early Saturday morning on December 14.

Officers responded to the fire just after 3 a.m., KQ2 first reported. The fire started in an abandoned house on the 200 block of Felix St.

The fire spread to neighboring homes on both sides. In the picture of the aftermath, you can see where one house caught on fire, charring the side and damaging the roofing. The abandoned home was completely demolished.

One firefighter injured their left hand, while the other sustained back and knee injuries. It’s not clear how they received their injuries, but one of the firefighters was taken to the hospital.

Police closed Felix Street at the scene and issued a warning to the public to avoid the area between 22nd and 24th Streets. In their statement, police said the fire had created unstable structures that could cause severe bodily harm to anyone who got too close.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.