After three snow plows hit, KDOT urges drivers to pay attention and stay back

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It was a long day of bulldozing snow off the roads for Kansas Department of Transportation plow truck driver, Rick Looper.

"We have our assigned routes that we go to. So I'll come up here on this north end of I-35 and maintain it. I'll also take care of 18th Street," Looper said.

Looper along with 50 other KDOT snow plow drivers worked throughout the day to clear the roadways in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

It can be a dangerous job. KDOT said drivers hit three snow plows on Sunday. They even had to take one out of commission. The department said the cause is most likely drivers not paying attention.

"Oh yeah, people still texting and driving on their phones," Looper said. "Just cringe every time I see them. Shake ya head."

The trucks are big. When they're fully deployed, they take up two lanes of traffic.

"I think folks just perhaps just underestimate our plows take up a lot of space," KDOT Public Affairs Manager Mike Quizon said.

To avoid future problems, KDOT has a few suggestions for drivers taking the road.

"Folks really need to give them lots of room. Also stay back and follow at a safe distance. It's going to take you longer to safely brake," Quizon said.