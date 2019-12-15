Click here to see traffic conditions
Chiefs fans find some relief with tents, tarps and tailgating at Arrowhead in winter storm

Posted 8:31 pm, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40PM, December 15, 2019
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tents, tarps, propane heaters and cardboard: They're all things tailgaters told FOX4 are integral to a good tailgate experience in the snow.

Tents and tarps provide some windbreak. Propane heaters provide welcome heat. And cardboard provides a layer of protection between the cold concrete of Arrowhead Stadium and feet inside boots.

Taylor Buford used all of them Sunday. But the secret, he said, isn’t in materials.

“It’s endurance. It’s being prepared, and it’s just pushing through. That’s what it comes down to. It’s those three things: You’ve got to commit, you’ve got to be prepared, and you’ve got to push through. That’s what it is.”  Then, he added, “Go Chiefs!”

Molly Kruse stood next to him wearing a black coat and black hat.

“It’s freezing out here,” she said a bit unhappily. “My boots are not keeping my feet cold.”

Then she continued, “But with good friends and good food, and good drink, and hopefully Chiefs win, it’s all worth it.”

Barbara Rose checked the forecast before she came to her first game at Arrowhead.

“The clothes that I bought her when I went to Iceland to see the Northern Lights,” she said with a grin. “I didn’t really need them in Iceland, but I certainly need them today here in Kansas City.”

Matt Quarles was in the same tent as her, and admitted he could be in a recliner watching the game on the big screen, instead of huddling around a heater for warmth.

“It’s friends and family staying warm,” he said with a shrug and a smile, “drinking and having fun together.”

