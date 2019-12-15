× Man shot and killed Sunday night near 40th and Bellefontaine, KC police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Police were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to a home near E. 40th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene, officials say.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time, and details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with any confirmed information.

Anyone with info on this homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.