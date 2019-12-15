Multiple schools closed Monday including due to snowy weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts have announced Sunday evening that classes will be canceled for Monday due to snowy weather.
The snow began falling in some areas just before 7 a.m. in some areas. More snow is expected to fall on Monday and with people heading back to work, there could be issues on the roadways come Monday morning.
Kansas City Public Schools announced just before 5:30 Sunday night that classes would be closed Monday along with Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Blue Springs, Independence, Leavenworth, Ray-Pec schools, Belton, and Harrisonville.
Snow is expected to fade after 8 p.m. Sunday with some areas reaching up to eight inches. Snow is expected to start falling again Monday morning.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Kansas City metro until 6 p.m. Monday.
For a full list of closings see below.
