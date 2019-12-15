Multiple schools closed Monday including due to snowy weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts have announced Sunday evening that classes will be canceled for Monday due to snowy weather.

The snow began falling in some areas just before 7 a.m. in some areas. More snow is expected to fall on Monday and with people heading back to work, there could be issues on the roadways come Monday morning.

Kansas City Public Schools announced just before 5:30 Sunday night that classes would be closed Monday along with Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Blue Springs, Independence, Leavenworth, Ray-Pec schools, Belton, and Harrisonville.

Snow is expected to fade after 8 p.m. Sunday with some areas reaching up to eight inches. Snow is expected to start falling again Monday morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Kansas City metro until 6 p.m. Monday.

Happy Snow Day! KCPS will be closed tomorrow, Monday, December 16, due to snowy weather and hazardous road conditions. Please be safe and stay warm! We'll miss you! ☃️ — KCPS (@kcpublicschools) December 15, 2019

Due to inclement weather conditions, Liberty Public Schools will be closed on Monday, December 16, 2019. Be safe and stay warm! #LPSLeads pic.twitter.com/d7mDb1vHTL — LPS53 (@LIBERTYSCHOOLS) December 15, 2019

For LSR7’s first snow day on Monday, December 16, 2019, Kansas City sports broadcasters are passing the torch. pic.twitter.com/QSpBDJxGZW — Lee's Summit Schools (@LSR7) December 15, 2019

For a full list of closings see below.

