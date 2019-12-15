× Second suspect arrested in deadly KCK bar shooting arrives back in United States

KANSAS CITY, Ks—- The second man wanted in a deadly shooting that killed four people is now back on American soil.

Jail records show Hugo Villanueva-Morales was booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center just before 10 o’clock Saturday night

Thursday, FOX4 brought you breaking news, when FBI agents arrested Villanueva-Morales in Mexico.

Investigators say back in October, Villanueva-Morales, and another man Javier Alatorre walked into the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, KS firing guns killing four people.

Villanueva-Morales is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.