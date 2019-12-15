Where’s my plow? Check snow removal progress for major Kansas City metro cities here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow is falling steadily on Sunday, and cities all over the metro have crews working diligently to clear streets with more snow expected through Monday.
If you’d like to check the progress of plows in your neighborhood, check out these links:
- Kansas City, MO
- Overland Park
- Kansas City, KS (Note: this map does not show real-time information, only general snow route information)
- Lee’s Summit
- Independence
- Blue Springs (Note: this map does not show real-time information, only general snow route information)
- Olathe
- Shawnee
- Lawrence
- Merriam