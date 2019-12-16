BPU warns KCK customers about scam utility bill calls

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Board of Public Utilities is warning customers about scam calls going around regarding utility bills.

BPU said customers have been getting scam calls from people threatening to shut off utility service to customers if they don’t make a payment immediately.

Sometimes, scammers will request a payment with money gram or a pre-paid credit card.

BPU also said that some of the scammers have software that can make it seem like the customer is getting a call from the utility company, with BPU’s number showing up on caller ID.

“We’ve had numerous reports from customers who have been contacted by these methods,” said BPU spokesperson David Mehlhaff. “Any customers who receive such a call should refrain from providing any personal or banking information, hang up and should instead contact the BPU Customer Service Department.”

BPU also says that customers should never give out financial information over the phone or text message. Anyone with questions is asked to call the customer service department at 913-573-9190.