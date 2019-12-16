Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu surprises 10 local families with holiday dinner, $1,000 in gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Monday, Tyrann Mathieu gave more to 10 families than many of them ever thought about receiving.

The Chiefs safety hosted a holiday dinner Monday night at the PlexPod Westport Commons for parents and kids he said have a deep need.

The families were all recommended by Operation Breakthrough, a local nonprofit that provides health care, education and classes to kids in Kansas City who live in poverty.

They enjoyed one-on-one time with the Pro-Bowler, barbecue from Joe's Kansas City and about $1,000 worth of presents, gift cards and necessities from Mathieu himself.

"I can remember so many people who made my life much easier, whether it was holidays or me just getting through a rough week of school," Mathieu said. "So many people came into my life to help me, and I'm just trying to do the same."

Mathieu said he enjoys giving back to people but also feels an obligation to do so given his place in the community.

"I think it's important for me to kind of stay humble and remember that, and to never forget that a lot of people go through a lot of different challenges," he said.