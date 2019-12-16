Click here to see traffic conditions
Click here to see all closings

City of Lenexa names new fire chief

Posted 6:05 pm, December 16, 2019, by

LENEXA, Kan. — The city of Lenexa has announced that Travis Vaughn will take over as Chief of the Lenexa Fire Department.

Vaughn is a 25-year veteran of the department.

“I am extremely humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the Lenexa community as its Fire Chief,” Vaughn said in a statement.

He will begin his new role as chief on Dec. 21.

During his tenure, Vaughn has served several roles withing the department, including Fire Captain, Battalion Chief of Operations, Battalion Chief of Emergency Medical Services and Deputy Fire Chief.

He was also deployed to Greensburg following the EF5 tornado that ravaged to community in 2007.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.