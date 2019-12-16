City of Lenexa names new fire chief

LENEXA, Kan. — The city of Lenexa has announced that Travis Vaughn will take over as Chief of the Lenexa Fire Department.

Vaughn is a 25-year veteran of the department.

“I am extremely humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the Lenexa community as its Fire Chief,” Vaughn said in a statement.

He will begin his new role as chief on Dec. 21.

During his tenure, Vaughn has served several roles withing the department, including Fire Captain, Battalion Chief of Operations, Battalion Chief of Emergency Medical Services and Deputy Fire Chief.

He was also deployed to Greensburg following the EF5 tornado that ravaged to community in 2007.