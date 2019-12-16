Continued snowfall creates challenges for workers and first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews are working around the clock to clear the streets even though snow continues to make travel dangerous in many places across the metro.

Slick streets are making it difficult for workers who have to be out and about.

In the Briar Cliff neighborhood steep hills and snow-packed pavement can be a dangerous combination.

That's what a postal worker learned as his minivan got stuck while trying to make a delivery.

Neither rain, nor sleet, nor gloom of night stops the mail, but more than 4 inches of snow sure did.

Firefighters who responded to get the carrier out also briefly became stuck in the snow.

Kansas City has its crews working 12 hour shifts to make travel safe. But with the continued snowfall, it make take a while before it's safe to venture out of the neighborhoods.

"Everybody wants to arrive at their destination safely," Ray Sanders said, a Kansas City snow plow driver. "That’s our job, to get them there safely. Clear the streets as safe as possible. I want to say as quick as possible, but as safe as possible."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is personally inspecting the city's snow removal effort Monday morning, after he called many of the city's main thoroughfares acceptable for driving.

Although the city has not declared a snow emergency, Lucas wants citizens to use common sense to help snow plows get through the neighborhoods.

Plowing snow and spreading salt is not easy work, but the mayor says he's hopeful that city crews will do a good enough job to allow schools to reopen Tuesday.