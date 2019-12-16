FOX4 Masked Singer: The Nutcracker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With The Masked Singer season finale this Wednesday, FOX4 is holding its own competition featuring contestants from Kansas City. The Reindeer, the Snowman, the Nutcracker and even Stormy the FOX4 Weather Fox will be performing their favorite holiday songs in a battle for your vote.

After everyone has performed, voting will open on Tuesday after FOX4 News at 9 a.m. Then on Wednesday, each contestant will be revealed based on that vote.

The Nutcracker’s rendition of “White Christmas” showed of its soulful voice. As for the clues, it dropped a big one to begin with, saying, “I’m signed to a rap label, inspired by a rock song.” We also learned the Nutcracker has kids and its favorite drink is Tech N9ne & Boulevard Brewing’s creation, “Bou Lou.” Could that be the clue that gives it all away? Watch below to see if you can solve the mystery.