FOX4 Masked Singer: The Reindeer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With The Masked Singer season finale this Wednesday, FOX4 is holding its own competition featuring contestants from Kansas City. The Reindeer, the Snowman, the Nutcracker and even Stormy the FOX4 Weather Fox will be performing their favorite holiday songs in a battle for your vote.

After everyone has performed, voting will open on Tuesday after FOX4 News at 9 a.m. Then on Wednesday, each contestant will be revealed based on that vote.

The Reindeer, equipped with its bright red nose, shared its obsession for its dog and fast food chain, Taco Bell. Reindeer also revealed it pursued a degree in Early Childhood Education while attending Park University on a track scholarship. Its performance of “Let It Go,” from the movie Frozen showed off its powerful voice. Watch Reindeer’s clues below and see if you can figure out who is under the mask!