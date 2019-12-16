Get ready for ‘The Masked Singer’ finale with FOX4’s own twist on the singing competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Masked Singer is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Two is gearing up for its finale on Wednesday night with just 3 celebrity singers remaining in the competition, including the Flamingo, the Fox and the Rottweiler.

FOX4 is holding its own competition featuring contestants from Kansas City! The Reindeer, the Snowman, the Nutcracker and even Stormy the FOX4 Weather Fox will be performing their favorite holiday songs in a battle for your vote!

After everyone has performed, voting will open on Tuesday after FOX4 News at 9am. Then on Wednesday, each contestant will be revealed based on that vote.

We couldn't hold this competition without help from A to Z Theatrical Supply and Service, which gave us a closer look at what it took to get "The Masked Singer" costumes ready for competition. You can watch that feature in the video at the top of the page.