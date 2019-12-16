Hallmark Channel caught in uproar after pulling ads featuring same sex couples, then apologizing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a kiss that has a lot of folks sounding off on social media.

"We were surprised when we initially heard this news that the Hallmark Channel had pulled this advertisement featuring two lesbian brides kissing," GLAAD spokesman Mathew Lasky said.

The ad is from wedding planning company Zola. Crown Media Family Networks pulled the commercial last week after receiving complaints from conservative group One Million Moms.

"They reacted abruptly and hadn't really done their homework," Lasky said. "We reached out to try to help them understand what was actually happening."

Hallmark's President and CEO Mike Perry has since apologized. He said the following in a statement:

“The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives. Anything that detracts from this purpose is not who we are. We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

LBGTQ advocates say Hallmark's initial choice was hurtful.

"What type of message does that send when we're talking to LGBTQ people who are 'too controversial' to have on television. It sends such a terrible message," Lasky said.

Despite dropping the ad with the lesbian couple, Hallmark continued to run two other Zola commercials showing heterosexual couples.

GLADD calls this situation a teachable moment and also a step in the right direction for Hallmark.

"By their quick turnaround and admitting that this was a mistake, I think they said that this was the wrong decision," Lasky said. "We're very heartened by their decision. We obviously think that they're doing the right thing."

The group One Million Moms is reacting to Hallmark's decision to again air the ad by calling for a boycott of the channel.

On its website, the conservative group cites scripture and says in part: "So many people feel betrayed because this is one of the very last channels families go to, and not be bombarded with LGBTQ agenda."