× Jackson County, Kansas City reach agreement to house 45 city inmates at county jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — County leaders say they’ve reached a deal to house 45 Kansas City inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center.

The county jail used to house all of Kansas City’s municipal inmates, but that contract between the city and county ended earlier this year.

On Monday, Jackson County said it will take 45 inmate for now. The transfer could happen as soon as Thursday, Sheriff Darryl Forte said.

Kansas City inmates have been spread out among several facilities for more than six months as city leaders work to find a long-term solution.

Some inmates are being held as far as 90 miles away, at jails in Vernon and Johnson counties in Missouri. Earlier in December, the city was also pressed to find a new option when it lost the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change as a temporary jail.