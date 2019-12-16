Live video: See what the highways look like as you head into work Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow fell across the metro Sunday causing slick conditions for drivers. Click the link below to see how the highways in your area are looking before you head to work or school.

Crews worked throughout the day Sunday and into the evening hours to clear many of the major streets and highways for your Monday morning commute.

Many locations received between 4-8″ during the day Sunday. Continue to remain Weather Aware as a second round of snow is expected to fall later Monday morning during the morning rush hour. Unlike Sunday, though, this will be more limited to areas south of the metro.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Snow will spread further north later in the day. While we’re not going to see as much snow as we did on Sunday, heavy bursts are going to be possible at times. Road conditions will worsen throughout the day.

The Kansas City Scout Camera Tours feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link select a camera group from the drop-down box below, and click “Go!”.

Note: Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”.

If you are trying to access the camera tour on your phone, you’ll need to first download the KC Scout app. If you have an iPhone, click here. If you have an Andriod, click here.