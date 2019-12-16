× North Carolina man donates kidney to his mother

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man gave a remarkable gift just days before Christmas. Tim Martin donated one of the kidneys to his mother.

Earlier this year, Tim’s mother, Jacqueline Brown, was in need of a kidney after learning her kidney disease progressed. She didn’t know at the time he would be a perfect match.

Tim didn’t hesitate to get tested to see if he would be a perfect match and sure enough, he was!

“As soon as they told us we were a match, I already knew I was going to give her my kidney,” Tim said.

He and his mother underwent paired kidney exchange Dec. 3 at UNC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Their relative captured cellphone video of the moment they were able to reunite a day after the initial procedure. They embraced each other and were grateful to know the procedure was a success.

“I look up and they’re rolling him in my room, you know, and so it was like even after he had given me the kidney, he was still in there trying to take care of me. That’s why I said I need him and he needs me,” Jacqueline said.

Tim is an artist. He’s planning to draw a portrait symbolizing this special experience.

Jacqueline commends her son for always being such a giving person.

“He definitely gave me life, and I’m thankful to God for one, but I am very very grateful to him you know…I will always be grateful for what he did for me,” Jacqueline said.