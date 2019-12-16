Police identify man found dead near 40th and Olive

Click here to see traffic conditions
Posted 10:09 am, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08AM, December 16, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have now identified the man that was found dead last week during a shots fired call.

Officers responded last Thursday, December 12, on a shots fired call near 40th and Olive around 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim on the sidewalk just west of 40th and Olive. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Malleek Tillman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Almost one year ago, 59-year-old Philip Smith was found dead near 40th and Olive on the night of Christmas Eve.

If anyone has any additional information about this homicide or any other one, please call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Any tip leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.

