Several metro school districts cancel classes for Tuesday after Round 2 of snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several school districts across the metro have canceled classes for Tuesday, Dec. 17 as more winter weather made its way across the metro on Monday.

The Kansas City area got its second round of snow on Monday after seeing several inches of snow on Sunday.

Many districts are citing the poor road conditions from all this snow.

Districts like Blue Springs, Raymore-Peculiar, Lee’s Summit and more have told students to stay home. See the full closings list below.

(Scroll down to bottom of page to see how to register your school or business for closings.)

How to sign up for FOX 4 Weather Closings:

-If you are registered, you do not need to re-register. Dial 816-932-9250 and go directly into our Closing Computer with your ID and Password.

PLEASE NOTE: If you registered last year, your user ID and Password are the same.

-If you are not already registered with an Organization ID and Password, click here to sign up. You will need to wait to get registered for our system before we can post your closing.

-Due to the high number of people trying to sign up for closings, it’s highly unlikely you’ll get your ID and password the same day you register.

–Click here for automatic closing instructions if you already have a user ID and Password.