Snow Creek set to open Friday for 2019-2020 season

WESTON, Mo. — Snow Creek announced this week that they will be opening this Friday for the 2019-2020 season.

The company said their snow makers have been hard at working getting snow on the ground and hope to open starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

“We anticipate all trails being open and operational on Friday, with the exception of Pony Express,” the company said on their website.

This past season, Snow Creek saw its busiest season in years with families trading in their snow days for ski days on the slopes.

Snow Creek is one of just two ski resorts in the entire state. The unusual weather in the Show Me State makes it hard to predict snow totals, which is why Snow Creek makes its own.