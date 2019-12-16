Waste Management cancels Monday trash collection due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — All residential and commercial collection routes of Waste Management in Jackson, Platte, Clay, Cass and Ray counties in Missouri and Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Miami, Linn and Franklin counties in Kansas have been canceled Monday due to winter weather.

“With the current poor road conditions due to the winter weather and more snow forecasted for Monday morning, our primary concern is for the safety of our drivers and the public,” Kelly Rooney said, director of operations for Waste Management. “As a result, we are canceling collection routes for Monday, December 16.”

Waste Management said Monday route collection service will be collected Tuesday, and service will be delayed one-day for the remainder of the week.