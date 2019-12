× 1 person taken to hospital after semi overturns on I-70 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was taken to the hospital a semi overturned Tuesday on Interstate 70.

KCK police reported the incident just after 2 p.m. near I-70 and 18th Street.

Officials say extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Avoid westbound I-70 at 18th Street at this time while crews continue to investigate and clean up the scene.