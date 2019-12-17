As a reward for quitting smoking, this MLB star surprised his mom with a Maserati

Major League Baseball player Josh Donaldson said he surprised his mom as a reward for quitting smoking and caught her priceless reaction on camera.

The free agent third basemen, who most recently played for the Atlanta Braves, said he made a deal with his mother — if she quit smoking he’d buy her a Maserati.

In an Instagram post, Donaldson said his mom held up her end of the bargain and hadn’t smoked in two years. Now it was his turn to make good on his promise.

And her reaction did not disappoint.

In the video posted by Donaldson to Instagram, he pulls into the driveway honking his horn to get his mom outside.

The white car topped with a red ribbon was met by screams of joy from mom.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!” she screamed multiple times before jumping on her son and giving him a big hug. See the fun moment in the video above.