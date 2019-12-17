Five former metro volleyball players to play in the NCAA Final Four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Five former metro volleyball players will take the court in the NCAA Final Four on Thursday.

Jenna Gray and Audriana Fitzmorris will suit up for Stanford, Regan Pittman and Alexis Hart for Minnesota, and Madison Duello for Wisconsin.

This will be Gray and Fitzmorris' fourth-straight final four appearance -- a big feat for both, who played high school ball at St. James Academy.

"It continues to prove that Kansas City volleyball is really up there with the Californias, the Chicagos, Texas, as far as talent in the area," St. James Academy Assistant Volleyball Coach Bryan Dorsey said.

Coach Dorsey will be watching the games from home this year. However, his wife, head coach Nancy Dorsey, will be cheering on the girls from the stands in Pittsburgh.

"From the time they were freshmen here to finally being seniors in college, it's been exciting to watch their journey," Dorsey said.

Regan Pittman's father, Tim Pittman, will also make the cross-country trek to watch his daughter play.

"Over the moon excited," Pittman said. "We've been kind of waiting for this. She was there first year, red shirt year. All this hard work is finally paying off for her."

As Minnesota gets ready to take on Stanford in one of the semi-final matches, Pittman already knows what to expect.

"We had a lot of battles between Aquinas and St. James as well as the clubs," Pittman said. "Lexi Hart, Audriana and Jenna Gray all played for Invasion. My daughter Regan played for KC Power. We sat through a lot of battles, so I'm looking forward to the same thing."

The Stanford-Minnesota game is a rematch from the final four in 2016, in which the Cardinal won and went on to take the championship. Liberty's Madison Duello and Wisconsin will take on Baylor in the first semi-final match on Thursday.