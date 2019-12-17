FOX4 Masked Singer: The Snowman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With The Masked Singer season finale this Wednesday, FOX4 is holding its own competition featuring contestants from Kansas City. The Reindeer, the Snowman, the Nutcracker and even Stormy the FOX4 Weather Fox will be performing their favorite holiday songs in a battle for your vote.

After everyone has performed, voting will open on Tuesday after FOX4 News at 9 a.m. Then on Wednesday, each contestant will be revealed based on that vote.

The Snowman showed off its incredible range with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas.” It shared it is classically trained in opera and referenced Van Morrison in its clues. Pair that with the fact that its family is “music royalty” and see if you can decode the clues, here.