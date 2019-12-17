× Gold coin worth $1,600 dropped into Chicago Salvation Army red kettle

CHICAGO — A gold coin worth approximately $1,600 was dropped into one of The Salvation Army red kettles in Naperville.

According to officials, the coin was a 1oz gold South African Krugerrand (1978). This is the second South African coin dropped in a kettle this year.

The first gold coin of the season was donated in Kankakee in November.

“This gift helps families seeking rent assistance, utilities, or emergency food to get through the week,” officials said in a press release.