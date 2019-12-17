How to make chocolate bowls with a coconut berry bliss

Chocolate bowls

Ingredients:

12 oz dark chocolate

Supplies:

6 balloons

Double boiler

Baking sheet

Parchment paper

Note: water balloons will likely not work as they are too thin, and the heat will cause them to pop.

Directions:

1. Melt chocolate in a double boiler.

2. While chocolate is melting, blow up balloons to about 3-4 inches in diameter.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

4. Evenly space six dollops (about a teaspoon) of chocolate on the baking sheet. These will be the base of the bowls, so space out enough for all balloons to fit.

5. Dip balloon in chocolate about 2 inches. Spinning, to evenly coat the sides. Let excess drip off and scrape on the side of the bowl if necessary.

6. Place each balloon, chocolate side down, on the dollop of chocolate on the baking sheet.

7. Place in the freezer for 5 – 10 minutes.

8. Remove balloons and using scissors, cut a small hole in the top of the balloons to deflate.

9. Let bowls sit for 5-10 minutes. As bowls thaw, the balloon will release from the chocolate.

10. Remove the balloon and fill with favorite dessert!

Coconut berry bliss

Ingredients:

2 cans full-fat canned coconut milk

1 tablespoon maple syrup

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla

1/8 teaspoon salt

Toppings:

4 cups fresh berries (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries)

4 tablespoons ground flaxseed

4 tablespoons chopped nuts

Servings: 4

Directions:

1. Open canned coconut milk. Add the cream to a small bowl. Save the liquid for other uses if desired.

2. Add maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt to the bowl.

3. Using a fork or electric mixer, mix the ingredients together thoroughly. Taste and add additional syrup, cinnamon, vanilla and/or salt to desired flavor.

4. Let chill in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

5. In a small bowl, add berries. Top with coconut mixture, nuts and seeds.

NOTES:

Place the canned coconut in the refrigerator, upside down at least an hour before use. This allows easier access to the cream.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.