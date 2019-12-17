× Independence officers help rescue dog from frozen pond

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One lucky pooch is safe and warm Tuesday night after being rescued from a frozen pond in Independence.

Three Independence police officers were called to an area near East Partridge Avenue and South Hummel Drive after someone located a dog struggling in the water of a half frozen pond.

When the officers arrived on scene they spotted they yellow lab about 14 feet from shore. Police say the dog was clinging to ice in the water and was having trouble staying afloat.

Using a rope, one officer anchored another officer, who went into the pond and rescued the dog, bringing him to shore.

Police say the dog is safe and is currently with animal control officers warming up and drying off. Police say their three officers are also safe, drying off and warming up.