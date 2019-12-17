× Judge considering reducing Lawrence woman’s sentencing for drugging, nearly beheading man

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Douglas County judge is being asked to consider whether a woman convicted of killing a Lawrence man should receive a reduced sentence.

An attorney for 25-year-old Sarah Gonzales-McGinn, of Topeka, is arguing that she was not properly advised of a plea deal that could have reduced her sentenced by half.

Gonzales-McGinn is serving a “Hard 50” sentence for killing 52-year-old Harold Sasko in January 2014. Prosecutors say Gonzales-McLinn drugged and nearly beheaded Sasko, who was her supervisor at a pizza parlor.

Two days of hearings on the motion began Monday in Douglas County Court.