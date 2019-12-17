Click here to see traffic conditions
Judge considering reducing Lawrence woman’s sentencing for drugging, nearly beheading man

Posted 12:44 pm, December 17, 2019, by

Sarah McLinn

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Douglas County judge is being asked to consider whether a woman convicted of killing a Lawrence man should receive a reduced sentence.

Harold M. Sasko, 52, was found dead in his home in Lawrence on Friday, Jan. 17, 2014. Police said due to the nature of the man’s injuries, investigators have been working the scene as a possible homicide.

An attorney for 25-year-old Sarah Gonzales-McGinn, of Topeka, is arguing that she was not properly advised of a plea deal that could have reduced her sentenced by half.

Gonzales-McGinn is serving a “Hard 50” sentence for killing 52-year-old Harold Sasko in January 2014.  Prosecutors say Gonzales-McLinn drugged and nearly beheaded Sasko, who was her supervisor at a pizza parlor.

Two days of hearings on the motion began Monday in Douglas County Court.

