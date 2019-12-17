Click here to see traffic conditions
Man has life-threatening injuries after drive-by shooting near 24th and Indiana

Posted 5:29 pm, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:07PM, December 17, 2019
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot during a drive-by shooting late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. near 24th and Indiana.

Police say the victim has injuries believed to be life-threatening and is in critical condition.

A city bus was also hit, but luckily no one was on board at the time.

The suspect is described as a man wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

