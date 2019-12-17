Man pleads guilty to attempted murder for beating Leavenworth halfway house employee

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A former resident of a Leavenworth halfway house pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges for severely beating an employee.

Cameron Walton, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder in Leavenworth County court Tuesday.

Walton was a resident of the Grossman Center, a halfway house where people released from prison go to live before re-entering society.

On Dec. 13, 2016, officers were called to the center on a report of an employee being beaten. Officers found the victim unresponsive in a pool of blood.

According to investigators, Walton said that he had been waiting on a ride to Kansas City and didn’t receive one. He also said he was being kicked out of the Grossman Center had had nowhere to go.

Walton said that he needed to commit a crime in order to go back to prison.

Under a plea agreement, the state and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of 12 years in prison. A formal sentence will be determined by a judge on Feb. 7.

The employee, who was critically injured, will have health issues for the rest of his life, according to Leavenworth County Prosecutor Todd Thompson.

“We hope for people to want to get out into the world and become productive citizens when they are released from prison. This type thing is the last thing we want to see,” Thompson said.

