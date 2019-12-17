Woman injured in officer-involved shooting shot herself in chest, pointed gun at officers, MSHP says

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman critically injured in an officer involved shooting Friday in Grain Valley shot herself in the chest before pointing the gun at officers, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in unincorporated Jackson County after the woman had allegedly rammed a car and physically assaulted another driver, resulting in a chase from law enforcement.

“Grain Valley police were able to observe the correct suspect vehicle and tried to initiate the correct suspect vehicle, and tried to initiate a traffic stop with everything activated, lights and sirens. That vehicle did not stop and traveled South out of town on Route BB,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said.

The woman, who had a 2-year-old child inside of the car, came to a stop at what neighbors identified as her mother’s home on Green Forest Way.

At that point, the woman left the car and shot herself in the chest, according to the Highway Patrol. She then allegedly picked the gun back up and pointed it at officers.

After refusing commands to drop the gun, a Grain Valley police officer fired one shot, also striking the woman. She’s still hospitalized and the investigation is ongoing.

