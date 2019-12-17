× Olathe police searching for missing 15-year-old girl who ran away from foster care

OLATHE, Kan. — Police in Olathe are searching for a teen girl who ran away from her foster care home.

Samaria Davis is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 110 pounds. Police worry that the 15-year-old might be suicidal and attempting to leave the state.

The department did not provide any details about when or where she was last seen.

Anyone who sees Samaria or who has information for officers is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950.