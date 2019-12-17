× Police in Lawrence, Manhattan say no new updates, continue to warn students about serial rapist during holiday break

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Authorities in Kansas are urging students in university communities to stay vigilant over the winter holidays but they have no new updates about a serial rapist known to attack over breaks in college classes.

The rapist has been tied to incidents spanning from 2000 to 2015. All of the victims were students of either Kansas State University or the University of Kansas.

Riley County police spokeswoman Hali Rowland says the case is still active, but there are no new developments to release.

Lawrence police Sgt. Amy Rhoads says the last update was in 2017, when Lawrence and Riley County pleaded for help catching him. At that time investigators said 14 cases had been connected to the suspect. All but one attack took place during academic breaks, such as summer or winter holidays.

Rhoads says there have not been any new leads and the investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online on the police department’s website.