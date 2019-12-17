Police need help identifying body found in barrel near 18th Street and K-5 last week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City, Kansas police are asking for the public's help to identify a homicide victim found in a barrel last week near 18th Street and K-5, which is close to Memorial Park Cemetery Sunset.

According to officials on the scene, someone driving by noticed a foot sticking out of a barrel on the side of the road, and pulled over. That person then called police.

Police told FOX4 last week the burned remains might make it hard to learn the victim's identity but believe they have an advantage since the crime took place within the past day.

In a news release from police Tuesday, they said the victim is a Hispanic male who was in his late teens or early 20s with black hair.

He has several words including, "DIOS..." on the inside of his right forearm. There is a heart shaped design with "15 8 1973" or 1977 above on the left side of his chest.

Police said he stood about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed approximately 120 to 130 pounds.

If you have any information that can help police identify the victim, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

KCKPD said the wooded area where his body was found is a popular illegal dumping site. There are trail cameras in use in the area and investigators are hoping to pull images from those.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.