× Six Chiefs players, including Mahomes and Kelce, named to 2020 Pro Bowl roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, the NFL named six Kansas City Chiefs players to the 2020 Pro Bowl roster.

Frank Clark (defensive end), Mecole Hardman (return specialist) and Chris Jones (defensive tackle) all earned their first nominations to the annual AFC-NFC match-up.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes got his second nomination; wide receiver Tyreek Hill earned his fourth, and tight end Travis Kelce was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl.

Kelce, Clark, Jones and Hardman are all set to start in the game.

It’s the second year in a row that the Chiefs have had six players selected to the Pro Bowl. Players are selected based on votes from fans, players and coaches.

The Chiefs (10-4) have the third-most players selected out of any team in the NFL, behind only the Baltimore Ravens (12-2) with 12 nominations and the New Orleans Saints (11-3) with 7 selections.

Now, Chiefs fans will have the chance to see some of the team’s best players play beside other greats in the AFC while competing against the NFC’s top players.

The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson was selected as the AFC’s starting quarterback; the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson will start for the NFC. Find the full Pro Bowl Roster here.

The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.