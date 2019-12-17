Truck and trailer stolen on Plaza with workers trapped inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a suspect who stole a truck and a trailer on the Country Club Plaza this morning with workers still trapped inside.

According to a police report, the workers were in the area of 47th and Pennsylvania working on fiber optic cables for a company called KW Underground when they felt the trailer they were in speed off.

The truck drove east on 47th and then north on Broadway with the workers still inside, according to police. The workers told investigators that the driver of the truck hit several other vehicles while they were trapped inside the trailer.

It then t-boned a parked vehicle near 44th and Holly, where the workers were able to escape. The truck sped away northbound on Holly with the trailer still attached.

The two workers were not seriously hurt. Police were able to find 10 vehicles that were hit by the stolen truck. The truck and trailer were recovered Tuesday afternoon. Police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)