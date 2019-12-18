6 Center School District students, 3 adults suffer minor injuries in bus crash on I-470

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Six students and three adults are recovering after suffering minor injuries during a multi-car crash that involved a school bus Wednesday afternoon on I-470, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The bus, which belongs to the Center School District, was traveling north on I-470 near U.S. 40 Highway when it was involved in a crash with three other vehicles around 3:45 p.m.

According to the Highway Patrol, a vehicle driving northbound cut in front of the school bus, not leaving the driver enough time to stop. The bus hit the vehicle and the impact caused a chain reaction crash.

Six students and three adults on board the bus were injured. The injured students were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The students are members of the boys junior varsity and varsity wrestling team and were headed to Odessa for a match, according to a district spokeswoman.

Parents have been notified and the match was canceled.

We are currently investigating a 4 vehicle crash on NB 470 s/of US 40. One of the vehicles is a school bus with 5 minor injuries! Expect delays as we investigate this crash! #slowdown #kctraffic #MSHP pic.twitter.com/Cr6FlWVYXd — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) December 18, 2019