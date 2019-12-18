Avoid WB I-670 at I-70 in KCK while crews work scene of 2-vehicle collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is being taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. on westbound I-670 at I-70 near Mill Street.

Multiple crews worked to get a trapped person out of their vehicle, where they were then taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials are asking people to avoid westbound I-670 for the next hour while crews continue to investigate the scene. The two left lanes remain closed at this time.